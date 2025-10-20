Doug Martin, former NFL player and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, dies at 36

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de octubre, 2025

Doug Martin, a former NFL player and star of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, died at age 36, his family confirmed.

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning (...) Cause of death is currently unconfirmed," Martin's family said in a statement obtained by East Bay Times.

According to sources cited by the news outlet, Martin died in a hospital while in Oakland police custody. Authorities were reportedly responding to calls about a home invasion shortly after 4:15 a.m. in East Oakland.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Martin's career

An Oakland native who grew up in Stockton, Martin played seven seasons in the NFL. He was a first-round pick (31st overall) in the 2012 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starring at Boise State and spent six years with the team before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.

"Though his career was marked by flashes of brilliance, including another 1,400-yard rushing season in 2015, it was also marred by injuries and off-field challenges. In 2016, Martin was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy after testing positive for a banned substance. He later sought treatment and publicly expressed regret, vowing to rebuild his health and reputation," recalled East Bay Times.