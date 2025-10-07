Trump adds to criticism of Bad Bunny's performance at Super Bowl LX: 'I don't know who he is'

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de octubre, 2025

The controversy between President Donald Trump and Bad Bunny for the choice of the Puerto Rican singer as the artist who will perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show does not cease.

During an interview on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports," Trump claimed he doesn't know who Bad Bunny is, so he finds it "ridiculous" that he's the one performing at an event watched by millions of people around the world every year.

"I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is. I don't know why they're doing it. It's crazy. I think it's absolutely ridiculous," the president replied when asked about Bad Bunny's future performance at Super Bowl LX.

The Puerto Rican artist has criticized the Trump administration on several occasions, mainly for its immigration policy.

A few weeks ago, before learning he would be the headlining artist for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, Bad Bunny said he would only perform one concert in the United States, in reference to his performance at the NFL title game, from his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

The reason Bad Bunny made this decision was because he believes agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could come and detain attendees for processing and deportation.

"There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate—I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. ... But there was the issue of—like, f****** ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," Bad Bunny said during an interview.

In addition, the Puerto Rican artist, criticized because he only sings in Spanish, told his detractors that they have four months to learn the language and thus understand what he says in each of his songs.

Subsequently, due to these words, users on social media called to boycott Super Bowl LX and called for Bad Bunny to be replaced by another artist.

Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8.