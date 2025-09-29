Bad Bunny to star in Super Bowl halftime show

Published by Víctor Mendoza 28 de septiembre, 2025

Puerto Rican Bad Bunny will be the big star of the halftime show at the upcoming Super Bowl, the final of the NFL and the most-watched event each year across the United States.

The popular reggaeton singer, 31, will headline the show on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

"What I feel goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown," Bad Bunny said in a statement released by the NFL.

"This is for my people, my culture and our history. Go tell your grandma, we will be the HALFTIME SHOW OF THE SUPER BOWL," he added.

The league also posted a short video on social media showing the superstar sitting atop a football goal post on a beach.

"I've been thinking these days, and after talking it over with my team, I think I'll do a single date in the United States," Bad Bunny wrote, who shared the video with his nearly 50 million followers on Instagram.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known artistically as Bad Bunny, just finished a 31-concert residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico prior to the November kickoff of his "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" world tour, which has no stops in the United States.

Earlier this month, the singer stated in an interview that the decision not to perform in the U.S. was linked to the current immigration raid campaign ordered by President Donald Trump.

"It's something we've talked about and were very concerned about," the artist told British magazine i-D.

An "exciting and natural" choice

The list of artists who have performed at the Super Bowl includes legends such as The Rolling Stones, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, U2, Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, Beyonce and Rihanna.

Bad Bunny, winner of three Grammy awards, will take over from American rapper Kendrick Lamar, who sang last February in New Orleans.

That edition, in which the Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs, again broke the audience record for a television broadcast in the United States, with an estimated 127 million viewers.

The last time Latin music starred in the NFL finale was with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's 2020 performance in Miami, which Bad Bunny also joined.

"Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today's music scene," Jon Barker, NFL Vice President of Global Event Production, said.

"As one of the world's most influential and streamed artists, his unique ability to connect genres, languages and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to star in the Super Bowl halftime show."

As of 2019, the halftime show is produced by Roc Nation, the entertainment group founded by rap star Jay-Z.

The game is the most-watched annual event on U.S. television and landing a spot in its coveted commercials can cost millions of dollars.