An American among the Nobel Prize in Physics winners

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de octubre, 2025

American John M. Martinis, Briton John Clarke, and Frenchman Michel H. Devoret won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their groundbreaking research in quantum mechanics.

The trio was awarded the prize "for the discovery of the macroscopic quantum tunneling effect and the quantization of energy in an electric circuit," the Nobel committee said.

The laureates were honored for experiments conducted in the 1980s that showed a particle, at the quantum scale, can pass directly through a barrier similar to a wall. This phenomenon is known as the "tunnel effect."

Their findings “have paved the way for the development of the next generation of quantum technologies, particularly quantum cryptography, quantum computers and quantum sensors,” the Nobel committee explained.

Quantum mechanics describes how things work at incredibly small scales, at the particle level.