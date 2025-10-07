Voz media US Voz.us
An American among the Nobel Prize in Physics winners

The laureates were honored for experiments conducted in the 1980s that demonstrated that, on a quantum scale, a particle can pass directly through a barrier—much like a wall. This phenomenon is known as the “tunnel effect.”

Williams Perdomo
Williams Perdomo

American John M. Martinis, Briton John Clarke, and Frenchman Michel H. Devoret won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their groundbreaking research in quantum mechanics.

The trio was awarded the prize "for the discovery of the macroscopic quantum tunneling effect and the quantization of energy in an electric circuit," the Nobel committee said.

Their findings “have paved the way for the development of the next generation of quantum technologies, particularly quantum cryptography, quantum computers and quantum sensors,” the Nobel committee explained.

Quantum mechanics describes how things work at incredibly small scales, at the particle level.

The Nobel Prize in Physics is the second of the season, following Monday’s award of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to U.S. scientists Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, and Japan’s Shimon Sakaguchi.

The three were honored for their “discoveries on peripheral immune tolerance,” the Nobel committee said in a statement.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physics went to American John Hopfield and British-Canadian Geoffrey Hinton for their pioneering work on machine learning, a key tool in the development of artificial intelligence.

