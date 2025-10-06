Voz media US Voz.us
Americans Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell win the Nobel Prize in Medicine

Japan’s Shimon Sakaguchi also received the award. The three were honored for their “discoveries on peripheral immune tolerance.”

Williams Perdomo
Williams Perdomo

U.S. scientists Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, along with Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi, won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their research on how the body controls the immune system.

The three were honored for their "discoveries on peripheral immune tolerance," the Nobel committee announced in a statement.

"The body’s powerful immune system must be regulated, or it may attack our own organs," the Nobel committee stressed.

The laureates, Mary E. Brunkow, 64, Fred Ramsdell, 64, and Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, "identified the immune system’s security guards, regulatory T cells, which prevent immune cells from attacking our own body," it added.

"Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions and why we do not all develop serious autoimmune diseases," the jury explained.

In 2024, two Americans also won the prize

In 2024, the Nobel Prize in Medicine recognized U.S. researchers Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a tiny RNA molecule that plays a key role in regulating gene activity.

The prize includes a diploma, a gold medal and a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million).

