California: At least three injured after medical helicopter crashed on Sacramento freeway

According to authorities, a pilot, a nurse and a paramedic were on board and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three people were left in critical condition Monday after a medical helicopter crashed on a highway in California. The crash occurred after 7:00 pm (2:00 GMT Tuesday) on Highway 50 in the state capital Sacramento.

A pilot, a nurse and a paramedic were on board and were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Sacramento fire captain Justin Sylvia explained, in statements reported by CNN, that one of the victims was rescued after being trapped under the helicopter.

Authorities explained that no patients were aboard the helicopter and no vehicles on the highway were affected by the accident. Initially, the causes of the incident were not released.

The highway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

REACH Air Medical Services on the accident

Meanwhile, REACH Air Medical Services, a well-known air and ground medical transportation company, issued a statement saying, "We are in the process of determining the details of this situation, as well as the status of the REACH team involved, who were transported to area hospitals. We will continue to provide information as it becomes available."

