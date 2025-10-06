Bari Weiss to run CBS News after Paramount buys The Free Press

Published by Ben Whedon 6 de octubre, 2025

Bari Weiss is set to become the new editor-in-chief of CBS News after Paramount purchased her outlet, The Free Press, Weiss confirmed.

"The Free Press is a news organization above all. So, I'll get right to it," Weiss said on her podcast. "This morning, The Free Press is joining Paramount."

Weiss established the Free Press after leaving the New York Times in 2020 and making headlines for a high-profile resignation letter in which she criticized the outlet for allegedly failing to defend her from hostile colleagues.

While she will retain her position as editor-in-chief of the Free Press, she will also assume the same post for CBS News and continue to host her podcast.

