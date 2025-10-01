United States extradites five alleged criminals with Tren de Aragua ties to Chile

Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de octubre, 2025

The Chilean attorney general's office confirmed the extradition from the United States of five Venezuelans for their alleged involvement in various cases of organized crime.

The office, which described the process as historic, detailed that it is focused on dismantling networks allegedly linked to criminal gang Tren de Aragua.

Among those extradited is Edgar Javier Benítez Rubio, linked to the murder of Venezuelan former lieutenant Ronald Ojeda.

"This procedure constitutes a milestone in international cooperation against organized crime and is a reflection of the joint work between the attorney general's office, the Judiciary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Interpol Chile, in addition to the fluid coordination with authorities from the United States," the office said in a statement obtained by CNN.

In this regard, Chilean authorities highlighted the cooperation with the United States to achieve the success of the operation:

"The simultaneous arrival of these five people after a relatively short processing period evidences the excellent cooperation between Chile and the United States in the fight against crime. Likewise, it is a strong signal against impunity and in favor of the rule of law, reaffirming that no matter where the perpetrator of a crime is located, with international cooperation, they will be brought to Chile to face justice," said Chilean Attorney General Ángel Valencia.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary of Justice Ernesto Muñoz Lamartine, together with Chilean Gendarmerie National Director María Angélica Aguirre Cárdenas, informed about the entry and the internal regime that the members of organized crime gangs extradited from the United States will have to comply with.

"These inmates will be housed in the Recinto Especial Penitenciario de Alta Seguridad (REPAS), where a strict control regime will be applied, complying with the highest prison security standards," the Chilean Gendarmerie detailed on Instagram.