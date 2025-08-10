17-year-old charged in Times Square shooting is held on attempted murder charges with a $200,000 bail

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de agosto, 2025

A 17-year-old teenager who allegedly shot into a crowd in Times Square on Saturday, injuring three people -including two uninvolved bystanders- was arrested Sunday on attempted murder charges with bail set at $200,000.

The suspect, identified as Jayden Clark, was arraigned in a Manhattan criminal court. During the shooting, Clark allegedly wounded his target, a 19-year-old man, in the leg, as well as two other bystanders, a 65-year-old man and an 18-year-old female tourist from Maryland who was grazed in the neck by a bullet, according to police.

"All sequences of these events were captured on high-definition surveillance cameras," Manhattan District Attorney Sidney Balman said during the hearing. "While on 44th Street, the defendant pulled out a firearm, pointed it at the individuals coming out of the restaurant and fired three rounds."

"The defendant hit one male who was part of the group in the restaurant that called him out, as well as other innocent bystanders," Balman added.

During the arraignment, the defendant barely looked up; across the room were his mother and two of his brothers. The prosecution contended that it all began around 1:00 AM, when Clark got into an argument with a Citi Bike rider inside Raising Cane's restaurant on Broadway.

Upon leaving the premises, according to the indictment, Clark allegedly fired three shots at a group of cyclists, striking the aforementioned victims. Judge Christopher Chin ultimately ordered his detention on $200,000 bail on charges of three counts of attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon.