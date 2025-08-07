Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de agosto, 2025

Planned Parenthood announced the closure of all of its clinics in Louisiana. The final closures will take place next September 30th, 30 months after the organization's funding was affected by the 'Big Beautiful Bill' promulgated by Donald Trump. However, in late July, Judge Indira Talwani paused some of the cuts made, ordering the federal government to resume payments to affiliated clinics.

While the organization is not authorized to provide abortions in Louisiana, it helps patients access them outside the state.

Melaney Linton, president of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, said in a statement that the shutdown is a direct result of "relentless political attacks." She also took aim at "extremist" Republicans, whom she accused of seeking by all means to defund the organization.

"This is not a decision we wanted to make; it is one we were forced into by political warfare. Anti-reproductive health lawmakers obsessed with power and control have spent decades fighting the concept that people deserve to control their bodies," Linton wrote.

"Every health center closure, every patient who goes without care, every undetected cancer and untreated infection is on those lawmakers’ hands," she added.

On the other side, state Republicans celebrated the Planned Parenthood announcement. "This is welcome news. Planned Parenthood built its business around promoting death. Louisiana chooses life. We will always protect women and babies," the state's attorney general, Liz Murrill, expressed on X.

The Republican was joined by a message from Benjamin Clapper, director of Louisiana Right to Life: "Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry are leaving Louisiana. But the pro-life movement is here to stay. We will always love and serve both mom and baby."