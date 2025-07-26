Due to the Big Beautiful Bill, Planned Parenthood closed five clinics in California

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de julio, 2025

Planned Parenthood must close five clinics in California after the Big Beautiful Bill. It is the Mar Monte subsidiary, the largest in the country, which had to close the doors of clinics located in San Francisco, San Mateo, Gilroy, Santa Cruz, and Madera. In the process, an estimated 60 employees were laid off.

While federal law already prohibited Medicaid reimbursements for nearly all abortions, the legislation signed by Trump extended that ban to other Planned Parenthood services.

"It essentially defunds Planned Parenthood from Medicaid, from us being able to get reimbursed for the care we provide. We really feel like we are in the fight of our life," Planned Parenthood Mar Monte executive director Stacy Cross said via a statement.

"We have called every patient to reschedule who had an appointment. We are also calling all our patients that have continuous care, like primary care or prenatal care. Those services we are sunsetting, so we are continuing to provide that care at another center," he continued.

These closures were in addition to those of the four clinics in Minnesota and Illinois, two in Texas, two in Utah and the one in New York City's Manhattan.

White House on the Big Beautiful Bill and Medicaid

Through a fact sheet released by the Trump Administration, the impact of the president's flagship health care legislation was explained.

"Big Beautiful Bill protects and strengthens Medicaid for those who rely on it—pregnant women, children, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families—while eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. The Big Beautiful Bill removes illegal aliens, enforces work requirements, and protects Medicaid for the truly vulnerable," they said.