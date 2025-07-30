'Defend the Homeland': DHS launches campaign to recruit ICE agents

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de julio, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the launch of a new campaign by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to recruit individuals to serve as federal law enforcement agents.

The department said the initiative is aimed at recruiting "brave and heroic" Americans to "remove the worst illegal alien criminals from America's streets."

"Your country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland," Noem added.

In that regard, DHS detailed that to support this effort, ICE is offering a "robust package" of incentives to join the agency, which includes:

A maximum $50,000 signing bonus

Student loan repayment and forgiveness options

25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents

Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime (AUI) for Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Deportation Officers

Enhanced retirement benefits

The campaign is thanks to the 'Big Beautiful Bill' DHS explained that the campaign came about with the backing of significant new funding through the recently signed Big Beautiful Bill.



"ICE is rolling out patriotic recruitment posters and benefits to attract the next generation of law enforcement professionals to find, arrest, and remove criminal illegal aliens," the department stated.

In addition, the department said that recruitment materials will be distributed starting this week in major cities across the country, as well as on college campuses, at job fairs, and through police networks.

"ICE encourages Americans with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply today to jumpstart a fulfilling career in federal law enforcement," the Department of Homeland Security added.