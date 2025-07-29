Texas: CBP officers seize more than $2.8 million in cocaine

Published by Agustina Blanco 29 de julio, 2025

On Monday, officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (CBP) in Rome, Texas, made a major seizure of cocaine valued at more than $2.8 million.

The operation took place on the Roma International Bridge, which connects Roma, Texas, with Ciudad Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, Mexico, according to an official statement from CBP.

Port Director Andres Guerra highlighted the relevance of this action: "This substantial seizure of cocaine stands as a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of our officers in disrupting illegal smuggling and securing the border."

The seizure occurred during an inspection of a trailer carrying a shipment of soft drinks. CBP officers referred the vehicle for a secondary search, and a canine unit alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Further physical examination revealed 73 packages containing 212 pounds of suspected cocaine concealed in the shipment. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,834,686.

Authorities seized the narcotics, tractor and trailer involved, and special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) initiated a criminal investigation to follow up on the case.