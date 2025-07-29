Left outraged by American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney commercial, calling it 'Nazi propaganda'

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de julio, 2025

Sydney Sweeney is a fashion icon right now, and because of her strong media presence, brands keep lining up to have her as their face. One company that landed her endorsement is American Eagle. The clothing brand just released a commercial starring the popular actress to promote their new line of pants — but the ad has sparked criticism from a particular group.

Several social media users connected to the political left criticized American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney over a commercial that simply promotes a new line of pants.

Among the criticism were terms like "Nazi propaganda," "fascist" and "literal eugenics," with most of these comments appearing in TikTok videos.

The backlash stems from some of the phrases Sweeney says in the commercial. For instance, the actress compares "pants" to "genes," which has upset many viewers.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue," says the actress, known for her role in the hit series Euphoria.

The American Eagle commercial featuring Sweeney has gone viral — in just six days since it was posted, it has already racked up nearly a million views on YouTube alone.