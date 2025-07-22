Alaska Airlines resumes flights after IT outage

Published by Santiago Ospital 22 de julio, 2025

Alaska Airlines resumed operations on Sunday night after hours of suspension. The airline had temporarily grounded all its flights, along with those of its subsidiary Horizon Air, due to an IT system failure.

"Alaska Airlines has resolved its earlier IT outage and has resumed operations," the U.S. airline maintained in a statement. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and encourage guests to check your flight status before heading to the airport."

"As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal," a company spokesperson told Fox. "We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport."