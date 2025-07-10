Woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago residence said she had 'urgent message' for Trump

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de julio, 2025

A woman was charged for approaching President Donald Trump's property in Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and telling Secret Service agents that she had an "urgent message" for the president. Caroline Shaw, as she was later identified, claimed to have firearms in her vehicle.

Shaw, 49, a resident of Orlando, was arrested on July 7. According to court reports accessed by the media, she faces charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to register a vehicle.

The detainee drove her gray Mercedes SUV to the south gate of Mar-a-Lago shortly before 10 p.m. last Monday night.

Secret Service agents told Palm Beach Police responding to the scene that the woman parked her van on Southern Boulevard and walked to the south gate of the property, where she said she wanted to speak to the president to deliver an "urgent message," the arrest record refers.

Shaw, moreover, told agents that she had firearms in his truck, something that coincides with the arrest report, which said that a gun was confiscated in the operation.

At the time of the incident, Trump was in Washington, D.C.

Guns, an expired license and a protective order

Shaw's Florida driver's license was suspended on April 23, 2023, for unpaid traffic tickets, and his vehicle registration expired in December 2021.

Shaw stayed in the Palm Beach County Jail on July 8 on $2,000 bail, court records show. She pleaded not guilty at her initial appearance July 8 before County Judge Donald Hafele, who ordered her to have no contact with Trump, Mar-a-Lago, its environs or any of the Republican's properties.

The woman also requested to be represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defender's office.

In addition to the misdemeanor charges she faces, Palm Beach Police filed a request for a jeopardy protection order to prevent Shaw from having access to weapons or ammunition for at least one year. Details of that application were not immediately available.

Florida 'red flag' laws Police in Florida often apply to the courts for risk protection orders when they believe a person may pose a threat to themselves or others.



These orders are part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, or Alert Law, enacted in 2018 following the mass shooting at that school that same year, where a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people and injured 18 others.

Recent arrests near Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Shaw is the latest person arrested in the Secret Service security zone around Mar-a-Lago, established after the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The first person arrested after the July 13 assassination attempt was Zijie Li , 39, a Chinese national who traveled from California to Palm Beach on multiple attempts to enter Mar-a-Lago to speak with Trump.

Patrick Webster Warren , 42, of South Carolina, was arrested Aug. 13 after police said he walked around the concrete barricades next to Mar-a-Lago to "get Trump's autograph and have him sign a T-shirt."

On Nov. 14, Farbod Dolat, 53, a Sarasota resident, was arrested by Palm Beach Police. According to authorities, Dolat drove across the Sunshine State in a stolen car to attempt to speak with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

After Dolat five more people attempted to reach the president at his Florida residence. All were arrested.

Most recently, Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, of Texas, was arrested in the early morning hours of June 3 at the same location after Palm Beach Police said the young man jumped the wall at the property and told officers he wanted to "spread the gospel" to Trump and marry his granddaughter, Kai Madison Trump.