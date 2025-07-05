Texas floods: 13 dead and 23 missing as authorities deploy all available resources to respond to the floods

Published by Santiago OspitalAgustina Blanco 4 de julio, 2025

Thirteen people have already died due to heavy flooding in Texas, according to ABC News.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told a news conference that the dead include children and noted that there are several major camps in the area, and at one of them, Camp Mystic, about 23 of its 750 campers are missing.

"That does not mean they've been lost—they could be in a tree, they could be out of communication. We are praying for all of those missing to be found alive," Patrick added.

For its part, Camp Mystic wrote to the parents, "If your daughter is not accounted for, you have been notified. If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in a statement on X, said, "The state of Texas is surging all available resources to respond to the devastating flooding around the Kerr County area. That includes water rescue teams, sheltering centers, the National Guard, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The immediate priority is saving lives."

Rescue services are conducting evacuations after several months’ worth of rain fell in just a few hours, causing dangerous flash flooding. Fatalities have been reported, but the exact number is still unknown.

"Do not venture out today if you don't have to," warned the National Weather Service branch in San Angelo, a city in the middle of the state. "If you have to travel, please turn around if you come across a flooded roadway!"

They also reported that flood warnings have been issued for areas along the San Saba, Concho, and Colorado Rivers, with floodwaters expected to possibly persist into next week.

The Guadalupe River at Hunt has reached its second-highest level on record, surpassing the mark set during the 1987 flood, which led to hundreds of evacuations and left a dozen people dead. "This is a very dangerous and life-threatening flood event along the river," the Austin/San Antonio weather service warned in recent hours. "Move to higher ground!"

"This is a catastrophic flooding event in Kerr County. We can confirm fatalities but will not release further information until next of kin are notified," the sheriff's office said. "Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and not attempt travel. Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground."

Echoing the warnings, Texas Congressman Chip Roy urged caution. "We’re assisting where we can but everyone please follow the guidance from the Sheriff and local authorities," he posted. Later, he added, be smart. Be careful near flood-prone roads, rivers, and low-lying areas. Do not drive through high water."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) ramped up its response efforts on Thursday. “As we head into a busy holiday weekend with travel plans for many, Texans are urged to make personal preparedness their top priority,” Division Chief Nim Kidd said.