FBI updates its list of the ten most wanted fugitives
The federal bureau has added one of the alleged leaders of the Aragua Train and a woman accused of murdering her 6-year-old son in Texas in 2023.
The FBI updated its list of the ten most wanted fugitives. The agency removed Francisco Javier "El Viejo" Román-Bardales—detained in March and accused of being one of the ringleaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13)—and Vitel'Homme Innocent, a Haitian criminal allegedly masterminding the kidnapping of 17 Christian missionaries.
As a result, the FBI added Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano—wanted as one of the alleged leaders of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization and for drug trafficking—and Cindy Rodriguez Singh, who is accused of murdering her 6-year-old son in Texas in 2023, to the list.
"The FBI has named Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. Serrano is an alleged senior leader of the Tren de Aragua transnational gang and is wanted for providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and international cocaine distribution," the federal bureau reported on June 24.
According to the FBI's file, Mosquera Serrano is considered an "armed and dangerous," criminal, with a $3 million reward offered for information leading to his capture.
Regarding Rodriguez Singh, the FBI is offering a $250,000 reward for any information leading to her whereabouts. “The FBI has named Cindy Rodriguez Singh to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. She is wanted for allegedly killing her 6-year-old son in Texas and fleeing to India in March 2023; it is believed she has not returned to the U.S. since,” the FBI reported on July 1.
Top ten most wanted fugitives
Ryan James Wedding: A Canadian criminal accused of running a transnational drug trafficking ring that transported hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California to Canada and other U.S. locations, and orchestrating multiple murders and an attempted murder related to these crimes.
Ruja Ignatova: Known as the “Cryptoreina,” wanted for alleged involvement in a massive fraud scheme estimated to have swindled around $4 billion worldwide.
Omar Alexander Cardenas: Wanted for his alleged involvement in the August 15, 2019 murder of a man at a large shopping mall near Los Angeles.
Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores: A Mexican drug trafficker who allegedly leads the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO), a Sinaloa-based group responsible for producing and distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana throughout the U.S.
Alejandro Rosales Castillo: Wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2016 murder of a young woman in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias: Alleged leader of MS-13 in Honduras.
Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel: Alleged killer of his wife in Maryland in April 2015; she was found with multiple blunt force injuries at the store where they both worked.
Society
Texas: FBI conducts largest raid against Anti-Tren gang members
Virginia Martínez