FBI updates its list of the ten most wanted fugitives

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de julio, 2025

The FBI updated its list of the ten most wanted fugitives. The agency removed Francisco Javier "El Viejo" Román-Bardales—detained in March and accused of being one of the ringleaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13)—and Vitel'Homme Innocent, a Haitian criminal allegedly masterminding the kidnapping of 17 Christian missionaries.

As a result, the FBI added Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano—wanted as one of the alleged leaders of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization and for drug trafficking—and Cindy Rodriguez Singh, who is accused of murdering her 6-year-old son in Texas in 2023, to the list.

"The FBI has named Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. Serrano is an alleged senior leader of the Tren de Aragua transnational gang and is wanted for providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and international cocaine distribution," the federal bureau reported on June 24.

According to the FBI's file, Mosquera Serrano is considered an "armed and dangerous," criminal, with a $3 million reward offered for information leading to his capture.

Regarding Rodriguez Singh, the FBI is offering a $250,000 reward for any information leading to her whereabouts. “The FBI has named Cindy Rodriguez Singh to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. She is wanted for allegedly killing her 6-year-old son in Texas and fleeing to India in March 2023; it is believed she has not returned to the U.S. since,” the FBI reported on July 1.