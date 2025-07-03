A legal group backed by Stephen Miller filed a federal complaint against the Dodgers over their DEI policies

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de julio, 2025

America First Legal (AFL), the legal group founded by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, this week filed a federal complaint against the Los Angeles Dodgers, accusing the team of applying hiring practices based on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices.

The complaint, filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), argues that the team's DEI programs improperly favor certain racial groups while excluding others, which would constitute a form of unlawful discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

AFL contends that the Dodgers are making employment decisions motivated "by race, color and sex" and accuses the team of implementing programs aimed exclusively at blacks, Latinos and Asian-Americans, which - in its view - contradicts the principles of equal opportunity in the workplace.

Complaint coincides with Dodgers' support for immigrants

The legal action comes weeks after the Dodgers announced a $1 million donation to support immigrants affected by ICE raids in Southern California. In addition, according to America First Legal, the team reportedly prevented federal immigration agents from accessing the Dodger Stadium parking lots, which sparked strong criticism on social media from conservative sectors.

The Department of Homeland Security denied having requested access at the time, but the team's public stance was seen by many as a sign of political alignment against the current administration's immigration policies.

A new front in the fight against DEI policies.

This case is part of a broader strategy by conservative organizations to challenge the legality of DEI policies within private companies. America First Legal has launched multiple lawsuits against companies that implement programs that prioritize race or gender over merit.

The Department of Justice under President Trump has endorsed this view, pushing an interpretation of civil rights laws that allows for the investigation and punishment of cases of reverse discrimination or racism against whites and men, something that has generated a significant shift in the public policy approach to equity.

In this context, Major League Baseball (MLB) itself removed the word "diversity" from its online job portal in March, which is interpreted as a direct response to Trump's executive order seeking to end racial and gender preferences in recruiting.