Sean "Diddy" Combs trial: jury concludes first day of deliberations without a verdict

Sean "Diddy" Combs in the courtroom listens to the jury alongside his defense team .AP / Cordon Press

Published by Agustina Blanco 30 de junio, 2025

After several days of testimony, the jury in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial ended its first day of deliberations Monday without reaching a verdict after facing internal concerns about one of its members' compliance with court instructions.

The panel of 12 jurors (eight men and four women), which began deliberating in the Manhattan federal courthouse, sent three notes to Judge Arun Subramanian, highlighting initial tensions in the process.

Just an hour into deliberations, the jury told the judge of its concern that one member was not following established instructions for evaluating the case.

In response, Judge Subramanian sent a note reminding the jurors of their duty to deliberate impartially and objectively on the charges against Combs.

The jury deliberated for five hours



Later, the jury sent two additional notes: one with a question that Subramanian promised to answer Tuesday morning and another indicating they were ready to conclude deliberations for the day at 5 p.m. ET after just over five hours of discussion.

Combs' defense



Combs has pleaded not guilty, and his legal team contends that while he has engaged in questionable behavior in the past, he is not the leader of a criminal enterprise, as prosecutors describe him.

What prosecutors say



Federal prosecutors allege that, for decades, Combs used his business empire, violence, threats, weapons, kidnapping, and even arson to control his victims and force them to participate in prolonged sexual encounters, known as "freak offs," that involved drug use.

During the trial, which spanned more than a month, the prosecution presented graphic testimony from nearly three dozen witnesses, including victims, employees, and experts, such as psychologist Dawn Hughes, who explained the dynamics of abuse and trauma in coercive relationships.

Closing arguments

In closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik emphasized Combs' guilt: “The defendant used power, violence, and fear to get what he wanted. It’s time to hold him accountable.”

For its part, the defense, led by Marc Agnifilo, did not call any witnesses. Agnifilo argued that Combs is a “swinger and a drug abuser guilty of past domestic violence, but not the leader of a criminal enterprise,” as prosecutors have described him.

And he noted, "He did not do the things he’s charged with. He did what he did. But he’s going to fight to the death to defend himself from what he didn’t do.”

Deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.