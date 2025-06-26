Arizona: Suspect of pastor’s crucifixion had a hit list of Christian leaders

Published by Israel Duro 26 de junio, 2025

The man accused of crucifying an elderly pastor in New River, north of Phoenix, Arizona, confessed "without remorse" to his crime. In reality, he did have one regret: that he was unable to complete his plan to murder 14 Christian leaders in 10 different states. The sin of these clerics was teaching that Jesus is the son of God, "an invention of St. Paul," according to him, since "God, only the father, is God."

Adam Sheafe, who was being held by Coconino County police on charges unrelated to the death of 76-year-old pastor William Schonemann, pleaded guilty to the crime before the cameras of Fox 10. The clergyman, beloved in the region for his help to the most needy, was found lying in his bed completely covered in blood and with his hands nailed to the wall. In addition, he had a crown of thorns on his head, apparently placed there when he was already dead.

"Will I apologize for my actions? Absolutely not"

The sheriff of Maricopa County, to which New River belongs, noted that he is already working with the Maricopa County prosecutor to file charges for Schonemann's murder against Sheafe.

Asked if he had murdered the priest, he responded with a forceful "yes." Furthermore, when questioned whether he regretted anything about what happened, he responded with, "absolutely nothing," adding that "Will I apologize for my actions? Absolutely not."

When asked if he had murdered the priest, he responded with a firm, “Yes.” Pressed on whether he regretted anything about what happened, he replied, “Absolutely nothing,” and added, “Will I apologize for my actions? Absolutely not.”

'Operation First Commandment'

Sheafe claimed that he does not hate Christians, but wanted to carry out what he called Operation First Commandment ("You shall have no other gods before Me"), which consisted of crucifying 14 religious leaders in 10 different states. A move that sought to punish them for "leading people down a false path in following Jesus."

"Christian, Catholic, Mormon. Anyone preaching that Jesus is God, essentially, the Trinity, a concept created by man, by Paul. He's not God. God, the father alone, is God. I don't hate Christians. I'm after the pastors that are leading them astray."

"Ready to be executed"

Furthermore, Sheafe, who claimed to be "ready to be executed," explained that the fact that Schonemann was his first victim was no accident: "I was going to start in Phoenix and end in Phoenix, and circle the nation. 10 cities, 14 pastors, 10 states."

Finally, the confessed killer acknowledged that he was about to murder two priests at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, Arizona, before he was arrested: "The day I was going to execute that priest, I tried getting into the back of his car. There was like a little lady on a bike that got in my way, and I was just going to get in the back seat and tell him to drive to his house."