Florida: Thomas Gudinas executed for murder of Orlando woman

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de junio, 2025

(AFP) A man sentenced to death in the state of Florida for the brutal murder of a woman was executed by lethal injection Tuesday night, in the first of two executions scheduled this week in the United States.

According to a release from the Department of Corrections, the execution of Thomas Gudinas, 51, was scheduled for 6pm (local time) at a Florida state prison in Raiford.

The convict was sentenced to death in 1995 for the murder of Michelle McGrath, last seen alive outside a bar in the city of Orlando.

The beaten body of Michelle McGrath was found the next day and Gudinas was arrested shortly thereafter.

This year, Florida has carried out seven executions, more than any other state in the country.