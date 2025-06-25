Florida: Thomas Gudinas executed for murder of Orlando woman
The inmate was sentenced to death in 1995 for the murder of Michelle McGrath. On Wednesday, another prisoner who has been on death row for 49 years will be executed in Mississippi.
(AFP) A man sentenced to death in the state of Florida for the brutal murder of a woman was executed by lethal injection Tuesday night, in the first of two executions scheduled this week in the United States.
According to a release from the Department of Corrections, the execution of Thomas Gudinas, 51, was scheduled for 6pm (local time) at a Florida state prison in Raiford.
The convict was sentenced to death in 1995 for the murder of Michelle McGrath, last seen alive outside a bar in the city of Orlando.
The beaten body of Michelle McGrath was found the next day and Gudinas was arrested shortly thereafter.
This year, Florida has carried out seven executions, more than any other state in the country.
Mississippi execution: first since 2022
Richard Jordan, 79, was convicted and sentenced to death in 1976 for the murder of Edwina Marter, the wife of a bank executive in the town of Gulfport.
Jordan kidnapped the woman from her home, demanded $25,000 in reward and was arrested on his way to collect the money.
After confessing to the murder of Marter, Jordan led authorities to a forest where he had left the body.
This execution in Mississippi will be the first in the southern state since December 2022.