Major cities armor themselves against possible terrorist attacks following the bombings in Iran

Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de junio, 2025

Authorities in the country’s major cities have urged citizens to remain cautious due to the possibility of terrorist attacks amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Following the Pentagon’s bombings of nuclear and strategic facilities in Iran, law enforcement agencies and local governments have decided to strengthen their surveillance and security systems amid concerns about potential attacks in their cities.

New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) issued a statement saying it has deployed additional personnel and resources to locations more likely to be targeted, such as religious and diplomatic sites.

"We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC," the NYPD posted on X.

Similarly, Los Angeles has taken action. Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, assured that the city's police department (LAPD) "is intensifying" its surveillance and security efforts at places of worship and other locations where large crowds may gather.

"Following the bombings in Iran, Los Angeles is closely monitoring for any threats to public safety. There are no known credible threats at this time and out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites. We will remain vigilant in protecting our communities," Bass said via X, in a message that was shared by the LAPD.

From the capital, the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to prevent any potential threats and ensure the safety of all residents.

"The Metropolitan Police Department is closely monitoring the events in Iran. We are actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share niformation and monitor intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia. At this time, there are no known threats to the District. However, MPD has maintained an increased presence at religious institutions across the city. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and help keep our community safe," he said, adding that anyone with information about a hypothetical attack should immediately alert law enforcement.

Miami-Dade County, Florida, also joined the alert. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying it has increased patrols across the county as a precaution.

"The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is actively monitoring the situation in the Middle East. Out of an abundance of caution we are increasing patrols throughout the county. The safety of our community remains our top priority. If you observe something suspicious, report it immediately," it posted on X.