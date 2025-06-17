U.S. citizen dies in Kyiv after Russian attack

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de junio, 2025

The State Department confirmed that a U.S. citizen was among those killed after the devastating bombing launched by Russia against Kyiv on Tuesday. Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce reported that the person died during the offensive, although she avoided providing his identity out of respect for the family.

"We are aware of last night’s attack on Kyiv that resulted in numerous casualties, including the tragic death of a U.S. citizen. We condemn those strikes and extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected," Bruce told reporters, adding that the department is prepared to provide consular assistance.

The attack, which lasted nearly nine hours, left 15 dead and at least 156 wounded, according to Associated Press data. Russian forces reportedly launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles in what is considered the bloodiest attack on the Ukrainian capital so far this year. In addition to Kyiv, six other regions of the country were affected, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed.

Trump points to consequences of excluding Russia from G8.

This coincided with the G7 meeting in Canada, where President Donald Trump participated briefly before leaving to address escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. At the event, Trump lashed out at Russia's exclusion from the then-G8 in 2014, a move made by former President Barack Obama and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the annexation of Crimea.

"The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in," Trump said, accompanied by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. "I would say that that was a mistake because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia. And you wouldn't have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago."