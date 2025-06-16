Man stabs two security officers in a Manhattan courthouse

Published by VozMedia Staff 16 de junio, 2025

A man went into a Manhattan criminal courthouse and attacked two officers with a knife, stabbing them in the face and neck.

"The assaults, captured on surveillance video, appeared preliminarily to be a targeted attack of the uniformed officers working security details at the courthouse," Al Baker, director of communications for the state Office of Judicial Administration, said in a statement picked up by WNCT.

It further detailed that it occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the lobby of the courthouse. Law enforcement officers managed to disarm and arrest the attacker.

Sources consulted by The New York Post assert that the assailant is a 37-year-old man from Queens, identified as Jonathan Wohl. The suspect had reportedly been arrested some 18 times, mostly for drugs, but had no scheduled appearances this Monday.

Also, the same sources reported that the victims are stable.

"Today's heinous attack on two court officers at Manhattan State Supreme Court is a stark reminder of the inherent dangers both correction officers and court officers face every day," maintained Benny Boscio, president of the Correctional Workers Guild COBA.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters who put their lives on the line to keep the public safe and we wish a speedy recovery to the officers who were attacked today. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families."