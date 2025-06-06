FBI and DHS issue alert for possible attacks against Jewish and Israeli communities in the US

Scene of the anti-Semitic attack at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington in May. Alex Wroblewski AFP

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a Public Service Announcement (PSA) on Friday to warn of possible security risks to Jewish and Israeli communities in the United States amid tensions related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Recent attacks shake the community



On June 1, 2025, an Egyptian Islamist firebombed a group at a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, leaving at least nine people injured.

This violent episode follows a previous attack in late May 2025, when a radical leftist activist shot and killed two Israeli embassy employees following their attendance at an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C.

Growing risk from conflict



Federal agencies warn that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas could incite violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators to target Jewish communities, Israelis and their supporters.

In addition, foreign terrorist organizations could leverage narratives of the conflict to inspire acts of violence on U.S. soil.

In the wake of the aforementioned attacks and the tense climate, the FBI and DHS urge the public to remain vigilant and report any threats or suspicious activity to authorities.

A call to action



The FBI and DHS stress the need for citizen vigilance to prevent future incidents. Jewish and Israeli communities face a high risk, and authorities ask all Americans to cooperate by reporting any signs of danger. Both federal agencies stress that joint engagement is key to protecting lives and countering extremism and hatred.