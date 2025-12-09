Trump launches $12 billion package in direct support for farmers

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled an agricultural aid package worth $12 billion, a move aimed at easing economic pressure on a sector facing high costs and tightening margins. The announcement took place in the Cabinet Room of theWhite House, surrounded by high-level officials, legislators, and producers from different agricultural branches.

Trump detailed that the resources will come from a portion of the income that the United States receives from tariffs. He assured that only a fraction of these funds will be used to support the countryside, which he described as an essential component of the national economy, and again described farmers as "the backbone of our country."

The package calls for $11 billion in one-time payments to producers through the Department of Agriculture's Farm Bridge Assistance program. The remaining amount will go to crops not covered by that scheme.

During the event, Trump reiterated his closeness to the sector and underscored what he described as mutual support, noting that farmers stand behind him and that he reciprocates that support.

Additional promises: machinery, trade and regulatory relief.

In addition to the financial package, Trump advanced that his administration will remove environmental restrictions affecting farm machinery manufacturers. He described those requirements as "ridiculous" and assured that their withdrawal seeks to facilitate investments and reduce operating costs for those who work the land.