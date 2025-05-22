Historic numbers: applications to be a Border Patrol agent increase under the Trump administration

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de mayo, 2025

Since President Donald Trump took office, the Border Patrol is experiencing an unprecedented surge in interest in becoming a border agent. According to published data, this is the most successful four-month recruiting period in the agency's history.

The Border Patrol released a statement detailing that January received the highest recorded number of applicants since its founding.

From January through April 2025, the USBP received 34,650 applications to be part of the division, representing a 44% increase over the same four-month period in 2024.

"This historic spike in applicants is a direct reflection of the renewed national commitment to border security under the leadership of President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection," CBP detailed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks celebrated the growth in the number of applications. "We thank President Trump and Secretary Noem for their leadership and commitment to strengthening our workforce and mission readiness."

In that regard, CBP explained that the increase in recruitment is also due to increased outreach, and better targeted hiring incentives.

Applications in the Secret Service and Coast Guard After learning the CBP numbers, the Department of Homeland Security specified that Secret Service applications are also up 200%; and the Coast Guard is on track to outpace recruitment by 110%.

Meanwhile, a majority of Americans approve of President Trump's handling of border security, according to a national poll from Marquette University. At least 56% of voters agree with the Republican's work on that issue. Some 50% also approved of the president's immigration policy.