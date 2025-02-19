Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

The State Department designated Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel and others as global terrorist organizations. The information was learned from a notice published in the Federal Register.

The designated groups are: Tren de Aragua, Mara Salvatrucha, Sinaloa Cartel, Jalisco Cartel - New Generation, Carteles Unidos, Northeast Cartel, Gulf Cartel and La Nueva Familia Michoacana.

The State Department notice, dated Feb. 6, explained that the groups represent a risk to the national security, foreign policy and economic interests of the United States.

Likewise, the State Department explained that this decision was made based "upon a review of the Administrative Records assembled in this matter, and in consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury."

Tren de Aragua, a violent gang originating in Venezuela, has been gaining ground in the United States due to its growing presence with criminal activity.

During his campaign, President Trump promised to tackle such criminal groups and since taking office has pursued a policy of raids, mass deportations and securing the border.