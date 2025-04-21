New Mexico Democratic judge resigns after harboring a suspected Tren de Aragua member

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de abril, 2025

A Democratic judge in the state of New Mexico resigned last month after federal agents arrested an undocumented immigrant with alleged ties to Tren de Aragua, one of the most violent gangs of Venezuelan origin, at his residence.

Arrest following flight risk warnings

The detainee, identified as Cristhian Ortega-López, 23 years old and Venezuelan national, was arrested after a hearing in which the prosecution argued that he represented a high flight risk. Ortega-López allegedly entered the United States illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas, in December 2023, during a period of heavy congestion at immigration detention centers. A few days later, he was released on parole due to overcrowding.

He lived in the judge's house and used his address for immigration proceedings

Once released, Ortega-Lopez moved to New Mexico, where he began residing on the property of Judge Joel Cano, who also allowed him to use his home address to regularize his immigration status. Cano, a former police officer, has been accused of facilitating this stay, although no charges have been filed against him or his wife, Nancy, so far.

Weapons, training and disturbing publications

According to court documents, Ortega-Lopez was in possession of weapons, and in his free time, he participated in training activities at a shooting range.

In addition, images even show him with high-caliber weaponry and symbols linked to the Tren de Aragua, recently declared a transnational criminal organization by the United States.

Open investigation and possible legal consequences

The young Venezuelan remains in custody at the Dona Ana County Detention Center, facing charges of illegal weapons possession and immigration status. Authorities are still investigating whether Cano and his wife could be charged with concealment, aiding and abetting or providing material support to a foreign criminal organization.