Republican senators say dismantling nuclear program only acceptable outcome of Iran talks

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 9 de mayo, 2025

Iran can have a peaceful nuclear program if the Islamic Republic doesn’t enrich uranium, according to Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Katie Britt (R-Ala.).

“If Iran ever successfully acquired a nuclear weapon, I believe they would use it to further their radical religious regime,” Graham stated. “The only way to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is for them to completely dismantle and destroy their entire nuclear program.”

AIPAC shared its support of the trio’s resolution, which was introduced on Thursday.

“Iran must never be allowed to have a nuclear weapons capability,” the pro-Israel lobbying group stated. “Not a pause. Not a promise. Total dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program.”

The resolution follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s resumption of negotiations with Iran over the future of its nuclear program.

Supporters of the president and other Republicans charge that Democrats have been too soft on Iran as the Islamic Republic has inched its way closer to the ability to build a bomb. Democrats and critics of the president say that Trump allowed Iran’s nuclear program to progress when, in his first term, he withdrew from an agreement negotiated during the Obama administration, which sought to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relaxing some economic sanctions.

The new resolution commends Trump for restarting talks with Iran; recognizes that Iran’s call to destroy Israel must be addressed; endorses the dismantlement and destruction of the current nuclear program; and calls for strict protocols to prevent Iran from starting the program again.

“To the Iranian regime: You claim all you want is a peaceful nuclear power program,” Graham stated. “You can have it, but you cannot enrich and you must dismantle.”

