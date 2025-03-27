US nominates Cuban activist Rosa María Payá to the IACHR

Published by Sabrina Martin 27 de marzo, 2025

The U.S. government nominated Cuban activist Rosa María Payá Acevedo to serve as a member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), an autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS). The nomination reinforces the U.S. commitment to defending human rights in the region.

A reference in the struggle for democracy

Payá, recognized for her work in promoting freedom and democratic governance, leads the Cuba Decide movement, which seeks a binding plebiscite to determine the island's political future. She also directs the Foundation for Pan American Democracy, collaborating with lawmakers from several countries on regional security and human rights initiatives.

The Department of State emphasized that her trajectory and commitment make her a key figure in defending of fundamental rights. "Rosa María Payá is an internationally respected democracy advocate, human rights leader, and expert in Latin American policy, renowned for her efforts to promote freedom, human rights, and democratic governance across the Western Hemisphere," the statement says.

Her work has been recognized with awards such as the Morris Abram Human Rights Award (2019) and the Common Sense Society Courage Award (2022).

A legacy of struggle

The release also highlights that Payá is the daughter of Cuban oppositionist Oswaldo Payá Sardiñas, who was assassinated by the Cuban regime and received the Sakharov Prize for his activism. Rosa María has determinedly continued her legacy, promoting democratic and human rights initiatives in the region.

Payá's candidacy reinforces Washington's support for the IACHR, a key institution in monitoring respect for human rights in the hemisphere. The commission, comprised of seven independent experts, examines petitions, prepares reports and issues recommendations to improve the situation in OAS countries.

"I am deeply honored"

Following the announcement, the activist expressed her gratitude through social media. "I am deeply honored by the U.S. nomination to serve on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a vital and independent institution dedicated to protecting the rights and dignity of all people throughout the Americas," she said.

Payá also thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio for endorsing her candidacy and reaffirmed her commitment to defending human rights in the region.