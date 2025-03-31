Kiev claims that Russian troops shelled the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for the second night in a row

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de marzo, 2025

This Monday Russia launched an overnight attack in northeastern Ukraine. The shelling, for the second night in a row, sparked fires at industrial facilities, damaged residential buildings and two schools, and left at least three people wounded, local authorities said.

Through his Telegram channel, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, commented that the Russian strikes targeted the oldest and largest neighborhood of Kharkiv, the hardest-hit city. The fire spread over an area of 42,000 square feet, emergency services confirmed.

The drone bombing also hit 11 apartment buildings and two preschool education centers, according to the same statement.

The Ukrainian air force also said that 131 drones and two long-range ballistic missiles were launched against different regions of the country overnight on Sunday. Of these, 57 drones were shot down, Kiev soldiers confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Sunday that Moscow launched more than 1,000 drones in recent days, even in the midst of a truce agreed between the two countries.

"This requires a resolute reaction from the United States and our allies," he said.

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking its energy infrastructure

For its part, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of carrying out drone strikes against Russian energy facilities during the same period.

Russia said Ukrainian troops damaged two infrastructures on Sunday that caused "disconnection" of two high-voltage lines in the border region of Bryansk and power outages.

Following separate negotiations with Ukrainians and Russians, the United States last week issued two statements mentioning the moratorium on attacks on power plants on both sides.

But the statements cited no precise date or any conditions. Since then, Ukraine and Russia have been accusing each other of violating the deal.