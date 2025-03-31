ICE arrests 72 illegal immigrants all charged with or convicted of a criminal offense

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de marzo, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with the assistance of federal, state and local law enforcement partners, arrested 72 undocumented aliens in Harlingen, Texas. They included 61 criminal aliens and two documented gang members, the government agency said in a statement.

According to the document, the raid was conducted between March 16 and 22 in the Rio Grande Valley area to bolster public safety, homeland security and border security.

Of the 72 illegal immigrants arrested by ICE during the operation, all have been charged with or convicted of a criminal offense while undocumented in the U.S. Among the detainees' charges are homicide, aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Also, three illegal aliens had pending cases for aggravated sexual assault of a minor, possession of child pornography and rape. Others had been charged with or convicted of robbery or burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, drug trafficking, fraud and solicitation of prostitution.

"The results of this operation are a clear indication of ICE’s commitment regarding the role we play in keeping our communities safe by locating, arresting and ultimately removing at-large criminal aliens who pose a threat to public safety, and other immigration fugitives," stated Robert Cerna, acting director of ICE's Detention and Removal Operations Field Office in Harlingen.

370 illegal immigrants detained in Massachusetts

Days earlier, it was also learned that ICE and its federal law enforcement partners detained 370 illegal immigrants in Massachusetts during an operation. The operation targeted transnational organized crime, gangs and criminals with irregular status from March 18-23.

The operation, which lasted six days, was focused in and around the Boston area, as well as throughout Massachusetts. The organizations that were targeted included MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Trinitarios and 18th Street gangs.