Published by Diane Hernández 31 de marzo, 2025

The Great Lakes region was hit over the weekend by an intense freezing rain storm that has left thousands without power and caused significant infrastructural damage. Some schools have even had to suspend classes.

The National Weather Service reported that the weather phenomenon is mainly hitting the states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana, while extreme weather conditions, including tornadoes and large hail (up to an inch in diameter), are expected in Middle Tennessee.

Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, tornadoes and frequent lightning with heavy rain are also forecast to spread from the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee Valleys and then advance to the coast late Monday.

More than 400,000 people without power in Great Lakes

More than 400,000 power outages were reported over the weekend in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. Churches, schools and fire stations became warming shelters as utilities worked to restore power.

Reconnection efforts continue Monday in small communities and rural areas in the affected areas.

The Weather Service office in Gaylord, Michigan, posted on X: "Accumulations here range from a half inch to nearly an inch (1.2 and 2.5 centimeters) of ice!"

Classes suspended in Michigan

Classes were canceled Monday at Beach Elementary School near Fruitport after heavy storms damaged part of the roof Sunday.

The superintendent of area community schools, Jason Kennedy, said the roof damage caused water damage to the gymnasium.

"The wind dislodged the exterior membrane of our gymnasium roof and created a buildup of water under the membrane, which then began to leak into the gymnasium. The gym floor has significant water damage," he told News 8 Sunday night from inside the school.

The official added that a couple of classrooms were also damaged. There are downed trees around the property, as well as other damage to the school and playground.

More storms in the southwest

The Storm Forecast Center reported via its social media that severe thunderstorm wind gusts are expected across the Southeast today.

It warned that "active and progressive mid-level flow will persist across the U.S. as a large upper trough moves from the Great Lakes into eastern Canada."

They also dropped tornado watches, and other warnings, for central Mississippi and Ohio for tonight.