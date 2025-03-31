Bodies of three of four missing US soldiers found in Lithuania
Rescue teams found the soldiers' armored vehicle submerged in a swamp.
The U.S. military announced Monday that three of the four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania last week were found dead.
Rescue teams found the soldiers' armored vehicle submerged in a swamp in eastern Lithuania, at a depth of about 4.5 meters under water and mud.
The U.S. military stated that search efforts are ongoing for the fourth soldier who remains missing.
">
It is with profound sorrow that I share the heartbreaking news of the loss of three brave Soldiers from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, who tragically lost their lives during a vehicle recovery mission in Lithuania. We will not rest until the fourth and final Soldier is… pic.twitter.com/DXZkpRmAix— Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) March 31, 2025
"It is with deep sorrow that I share the heartbreaking news of the loss of three brave soldiers from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, who tragically lost their lives during a vehicle recovery mission in Lithuania. We will not rest until we find and bring home the fourth and final soldier," U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll posted on X.
World
NATO clarifies that the search for the four US soldiers in Lithuania is continuing
Alejandro Baños
The soldiers had been in Lithuania for two months, participating in a military exercise at a training camp in Pabrade, a town near the Belarusian border.
Driscoll expressed deep gratitude "to the U.S. soldiers and sailors, as well as our dedicated allies in Lithuania and Poland, for their unwavering commitment to finding our fallen servicemen."
">
Hear from Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the @1stArmoredDiv, who has been leading the recovery efforts for our four missing Soldiers for the past five days. Together with our Lithuanian and Polish Allies, we will bring our Soldiers home. pic.twitter.com/f23gjLQ4gU— U.S. Army Europe and Africa (@USArmyEURAF) March 30, 2025
Lithuania, a NATO and EU member, hosts over 1,000 U.S. troops on rotational deployments.