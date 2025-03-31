Wall Street starts the week with a drop in anticipation of new tariffs from the federal government

Published by Virginia Martínez 31 de marzo, 2025

The New York Stock Exchange opened with losses on Monday in expectation of the so-called "reciprocal" tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump coming into effect this week.

In early trading, the Dow Jones retreated 0.70%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.60% and the broader S&P 500 index fell 1.03%.

The Asian stock exchanges closed with sharp falls (-4.04% in Tokyo, -3% in Seoul). They also retreated in Europe and on Wall Street.

The EuroStoxx 50 index, which groups the main companies in the eurozone, opened with a drop of 1.31%, standing at 5,261.64 points.

After steel and aluminum and before automobiles, President Donald Trump will step on the accelerator on Wednesday with what he calls "reciprocal" customs tariffs that will change the rules of the trade game.

For him, April 2 will be "Liberation Day." He promises to impose customs barriers based on the tariffs countries apply to U.S. products.

"We would start with all countries, so let's see what happens," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. When asked which ones would be affected he replied that he did not know if it would be "15 countries, 10 or 15." "There is no limit," he assured.