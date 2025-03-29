Columbia University's interim president announces her resignation just days after caving to Trump's demands

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 28 de marzo, 2025

Katrina Armstrong, Columbia University's interim president, announced her resignation Friday, just a week after the university agreed to a series of demands from the Trump administration.

Immediately, the university named Claire Shipman, co-chair of its board of trustees, interim president.

In a letter to students and faculty on Friday, Armstrong announced that she will resume her position as executive director of Columbia's Irving Medical Center.

"It has been a singular honor to lead Columbia University in this important and challenging time," she wrote. "This is one of the world’s great universities, in its most vital city, and I am proud to have worked with extraordinary faculty, students, and alumni. But my heart is with science, and my passion is with healing. That is where I can best serve this University and our community moving forward."

According to Columbia University, Shipman will be in the position until the search for a new president is completed.

Upon taking office, Shipman stated that she was assuming the role "with a clear understanding of the serious challenges before us and a steadfast commitment to act with urgency, integrity, and work with our faculty to advance our mission, implement needed reforms, protect our students, and uphold academic freedom and open inquiry."

Armstrong resigned just after the White House demanded a total ban on using face masks at on-campus protests.

According to the Trump administration, this urgent request would help in efforts to fight antisemitism.

If Columbia refused, it risked losing $400 million in federal funds earmarked for the prestigious institution.