Six tourists die after submarine sinks in Egypt

Published by Virginia Martínez 27 de marzo, 2025

Six people died Thursday in the sinking of a tourist submarine off Egypt's Red Sea coast, according to state media reports.

According to the BBC, all of the deceased were Russian nationals, although not all crew members were from Russia. The media reported that 39 people were rescued, and they held various nationalities.

The incident occurred in Hurghada, a city located 285 miles southeast of Cairo, known for attracting numerous tourists interested in coral reefs and the small islands of the Red Sea.

The Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper website reported that all the deceased were foreigners, and that 19 others were injured. The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, along with the bodies of the victims.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the causes of the accident, the media outlet added.

Every day, dozens of tourist vessels depart from the coast of Hurghada for diving and snorkeling activities.

However, the website of Sindbad Submarines, the owner of the submarine according to Akhbar Al-Youm, claims that they operate the "only real recreational submarine" in the region.