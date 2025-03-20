Greenpeace ordered to pay $660 million in damages against North Dakota oil pipeline

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de marzo, 2025

A jury in North Dakota determined that the environmental group Greenpeace is liable for defamation and other charges brought by a pipeline company that claimed damages for protests the organization designed and materialized against the Dakota Access pipeline eight years ago.

The nine-person jury found in favor of Dallas-based Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access, awarding them $660 million in damages. The companies sued Greenpeace International, based in the Netherlands; Greenpeace USA; and its financial arm, Greenpeace Fund Inc., for defamation, trespass, public nuisance, civil conspiracy and other charges.

After the verdict was revealed, Greenpeace revealed that it would appeal the decision, and the environmental group's chief legal counsel, Deepa Padmanabha, said, "We know that this fight is not over."

During the trial, Greenpeace argued on several occasions that a high damages verdict could jeopardize its future. However, after learning of the ruling, Padmanabha told the press that the group is "never going to stop," referring to its U.S. operations.

Meanwhile, Energy Transfer celebrated the verdict in style, calling it a "victory" for the residents of Mandan, North Dakota, and the entire state.

"While we are pleased that Greenpeace has been held accountable for their actions against us, this win is really for the people of Mandan and throughout North Dakota who had to live through the daily harassment and disruptions caused by the protesters who were funded and trained by Greenpeace," the company said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

The company, which previously defended that the lawsuit never focused on free speech but on Greenpeace's breaking of the law, also said the verdict was a triumph for "Americans who understand the difference between the right to free speech and breaking the law."