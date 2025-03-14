Johns Hopkins University to lay off more than 2,000 employees funded with federal money

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 13 de marzo, 2025

The Johns Hopkins University, one of the nation's leading scientific research centers, announced Thursday that it will lay off more than 2,000 employees in the United States and abroad due to the Trump administration's federal aid cuts.

According to a report in the New York Times, the cuts, which mainly settled in international aid programs, will cause the university to receive about $800,000,000 less for several years after the dismantling of USAID by the Trump Administration.

To size up the tremendous blow of USAID's dismantling one must go back to last year, when nearly half of the university's total revenue came from federally funded research, including $365,000,000 from USAID.

In all, the layoffs, which will be the largest in the university's history, will affect 247 employees in the United States and 1,975 other positions in 44 countries.

"They affect the university’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, its medical school and an affiliated nonprofit, Jhpiego," the NYT reported.

In a statement issued Thursday, Johns Hopkins University said it was a "difficult" day and stressed that they are proud of all their scientific projects conducted with government assistance aimed at "care for mothers and infants, fight disease, provide clean drinking water and advance countless other critical, lifesaving efforts around the world."

Prior to the announcement, the university's president, Ron Daniels, had already previewed that federal cuts were going to hit the research center tremendously.

"We are, more than any other American university, deeply tethered to the compact between our sector and the federal government," Daniels said.