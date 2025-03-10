The Trump administration cancels 83% of USAID programs

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de marzo, 2025

The Trump administration announced on Monday the cancellation of 83% of USAID's international aid programs—specifically, 5,200 contracts—following a six-week review of their purposes.

"After a 6-week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID," reported Secretary of State Marco Rubio through a statement posted on social media.

"The 5,200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States," Rubio added.

In addition, the Secretary of State stated that the remaining programs will be reviewed to ensure they are administered "more effectively," while thanking the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for its work.

"In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1.000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department. Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform," Rubio concluded.

In late February, the State Department announced massive budget cuts of over 90% to $54 billion in USAID foreign aid and development programs.

The government review also focused on more than 9,100 grants involving foreign assistance, totaling $15.9 billion.