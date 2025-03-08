D'Wayne Wiggins, co-founder of Tony! Toni! Toné!, dies at 64

D'Wayne Wiggins in one of his last interviews. YouTube/KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco.

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 8 de marzo, 2025

The popular R&B band Tony! Toni! Toné! confirmed on Friday the death of singer and guitarist D'Wayne Wiggins at the age of 64.

A native of Oakland, California, Wiggins co-founded the group with his half-brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Timothy Christian Riley. Some of their best-known songs include "Feels Good" (1990) and "If I Had No Loot" (1993).

After the band parted ways on good terms, Wiggins pursued a solo career and working behind the scenes for other artists, helping musicians such as Destiny's Child, Keyshia Cole and Alicia Keys in their early stages.

"Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community," reads a statement signed by his family and shared on the band's official account.

"D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many."

"For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support."