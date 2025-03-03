James Harrison, blood donor who saved the lives of more than 2.4 million babies, dies at 88

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

His blood, rare in composition, contained an antibody that saved newborns from a fatal blood disorder. Aware of his unique gift, James Harrison donated blood every fortnight. From the age of 18 until his passing last month at 88, he underwent more than 1,100 blood donations.

Harrison produced the rare and valuable anti-D antibody, which is used to create medications for Rheus disease. This condition occurs when the mother's antibodies recognize the fetus as a threat, causing her body to attempt to eliminate it.

Known as "the man with the golden arm," Harrison decided to become a donor at age 14 after undergoing a surgery that required transfusions. He "retired" in 2018 at age 81. The Australian Red Cross estimates that his donations helped save the lives of around 2.4 million Australian babies.

"He always said it doesn’t hurt, and the life you save could be your own," said his daughter, Tracey Mellowship. In her case, it’s literal: she herself received Anti-D. Thanks to his donations, she says, another family was formed that "may not have existed without his precious donations," including two grandchildren.

"James extended his arm to help others and babies he would never know a remarkable 1173 times and expected nothing in return," said Stephen Cornelissen, CEO of Lifeblood, a branch of the local Red Cross. "He continued to donate even in his darkest days, after the passing of his wife Barbara, who was also a blood donor, and helped inspire his career as a lifesaver."