Secretary Scott Bessent issues a warning to the Spanish government over its rapprochement with China

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a socialist, began a round of visits to Southeast Asian governments on Wednesday. Among the destinations on Sánchez's agenda is China, with whom the Spanish government is expected to strengthen trade ties in the near future.

In this context, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a warning to Sánchez’s socialist government regarding this proximity to the regime in Beijing. During a conference at a forum held by the banking sector, Bessent assured that closer ties with China can be like "cutting your own throat."

Bessent compared Chinese exports to "that Disney movie of the brooms carrying the buckets of water," in reference to the short film “The Sorcerer's Apprentice,” based on the symphony by French composer Paul Dukas, in which Mickey Mouse ends up overwhelmed by the level of overproduction that he has invoked but is unable to control.

Spain's position is ambivalent. From a military and geopolitical point of view, it has always positioned itself in the Western bloc, even after its democratic transition in the mid-1970s. Subsequently, and despite a referendum against it, the Spanish socialist government of 1982 approved and carried out NATO membership, an alliance in which its place has never been questioned.

Despite this, Spain, like many other European countries, has for 20 years had trade exchanges with China far superior to those with the United States in terms of imports. Its trade balance with Beijing is very negative. In 2024, China was Spain's fourth largest supplier and its 12th largest export destination. Chinese goods account for 10.1% of everything Spain buys.

However, the United States remains a larger market for Spain than China.

The Spanish government, which has strongly criticized the tariffs on its products announced by the White House, has held several important meetings with the Chinese government in recent weeks prior to the visit. Both executives confirmed a strong Chinese investment in Spain for the coming years.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently described its relationship with Sánchez’s government as being "at the forefront" of its ties with European countries.