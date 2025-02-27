BlackRock and Bank of America drop DEI policies

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 27 de febrero, 2025

BlackRock and Bank of America have dropped their inclusion and diversity policies. This decision comes amid the Trump administration's efforts to diminish the "woke" agenda in the country.

According to regulatory documents, reviewed by the New York Post, Larry Fink's BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with $11.4 trillion under management, and the lender led by Brian Moynihan have removed language promoting participation by various minority groups.

Along those lines, it was also reported that BlackRock, in its latest annual report filed Tuesday night, claimed that the firm intends to attract top talent.

“BlackRock is committed to creating an environment that supports top talent and fosters diverse perspectives to avoid groupthink,” the report added.

Similarly, in its latest Bank of America report, it removed references to DEI policies and instead used terms such as "opportunity" and "talent."

In addition, it ended the requirements for hiring and interviewing bankers. "We are deliberate in the various ways we seek to create an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their career goals," the Charlotte-based firm stated.

A Bank of America representative confirmed to the New York Post that this is no longer the company's policy.