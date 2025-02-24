Pope Francis had a good night, but remains in critical condition

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

The Vatican reported that Pope Francis had a good night and is resting. However, the 88-year-old Argentine pontiff, 88, remains in critical condition due to pneumonia in both lungs. Subsequently, the Holy See communicated that the Supreme Pontiff "is not in pain and was fed normally".

"The night went well; the Pope slept and is resting," said a Vatican statement, released by Vatican News, on the eleventh day of his hospitalization, the longest since his election in 2013.

The latest medical report released Sunday night explained that the Argentine pontiff continues to receive high-flow oxygen.

Similarly, it was learned that Pope Francis had received blood transfusions to raise his hemoglobin levels.

"The thrombocytopenia remains stable; however, some blood tests show early, mild renal insufficiency, which is currently under control," the press release stated.

The health condition of the head of the Catholic Church, hospitalized since Feb. 14, deteriorated Saturday with a prolonged asthmatic attack that required high-flow oxygen.