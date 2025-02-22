Vatican informs that Pope Francis suffered respiratory crisis and his health condition is ‘critical’

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de febrero, 2025

The Vatican reported that Pope Francis is in "critical" condition. He suffered a respiratory crisis, requiring "high-flow oxygen" and "blood transfusions." The pope has been hospitalized for days at Gemelli Hospital in Rome for bilateral pneumonia.

Although Jorge Bergoglio had shown "slight improvement" on Friday, the Holy See updated the medical report with more discouraging news.

"The Holy Father's condition remains critical and … the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis had a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen," the Vatican reported.

"Blood tests performed today also revealed thrombocytopenia [hematological problems], associated with anemia, which required the administration of a blood transfusion. The Holy Father remains alert and spent the day in an armchair, although he is suffering more than yesterday. The prognosis is currently guarded," they added.

It was also confirmed that the pope will not deliver the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer, something that happened for the second week in a row due to his health condition. As of Saturday, Feb. 22, he has been hospitalized for eight days.

Although he was initially admitted to the hospital for bronchitis, the condition developed into bilateral pneumonia, which required antibiotic therapy with corticosteroids. This was added to bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, conditions that still affect Bergoglio, now 88 years old.