FBI arrests two teens planning school massacre in Spring Branch, Texas

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Houston reported on Wednesday that it had received information yesterday that two underage teens from the Houston area were planning a mass casualty attack at a school in Spring Branch ISD.

#BREAKING FBI Houston received information yesterday that two underage teenagers from the Houston area were plotting a mass casualty attack at a local school. Our Threat Mitigation Team immediately responded to help @houstonpolice & @MCTXSheriff identify and arrest them. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FjzPJpGQ0e — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) February 20, 2025

While the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not give much more information on the matter, it does note that the Threat Mitigation Team responded immediately to assist and did so also alongside the Houston Police and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released a statement on its official X account announcing that it is investigating online threats involving students.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Online Threats Involving Students https://t.co/TIJKnpjmWP pic.twitter.com/LdpwoVMdA8 — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) February 19, 2025

In the statement, it confirmed that one of the suspects involved is a Willis High School student and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. The second person, a minor student from Spring Branch Independent School District, is currently in custody in Harris County.

Meanwhile, the Fox News national correspondent in Dallas said on her X account that an FBI source told her about the threats:

“These were absolutely credible and these were not hoax threats.” He also stated, “I have no doubt we saved many lives and it was a great feeling.”

An FBI source tells me, “these were absolutely credible and these were not hoax threats.” He also stated, “I have no… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) February 20, 2025

The Sheriff's Office notes that they will not tolerate threats of violence in schools and that community safety remains their top priority. In addition, they understand the concern the situation may cause students, parents and teachers.

Finally, they encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

"We are treating this matter with the utmost urgency and commitment, as threats of violence in our schools will not be tolerated."

And, he continues "while this remains an active investigation, we can confirm that one of the individuals involved is a student at Willis High School and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. The second individual, a juvenile student from Spring Branch ISD, is currently in custody in Harris County. Evidence suggests their intent was to carry out acts of violence at a school in Spring Branch ISD."

"The safety and security of our schools and community remain our highest priority. We understand the concerns this situation may cause for students, parents, and faculty, and we are taking every necessary precaution. Additional security measures have been implemented, and we continue to work closely with school officials and our law enforcement partners to ensure a safe environment."

"We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. If you see something, say something. This investigation is in the early stages, and we are reviewing all available evidence. We will provide updates as more information becomes available", they conclude from the Sheriff's Office.