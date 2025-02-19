An Islamic enclave in Texas? The urban project that could impose Sharia law near Dallas

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

In Texas, an ambitious urban development project has triggered intense debate. It is EPIC City, a planned community near Dallas that, according to its promoters, will follow sharia or Islamic law. The initiative, led by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and promoted by religious influencer Yasir Qadhi, has raised concerns about its impact on social integration and compatibility with the U.S. legal framework and values.

A religious enclave with its own rules?

The EPIC City plan spans over 400 acres in Josephine, Texas. It will include a central mosque surrounded by housing, Islamic schools, parks, stores, clinics, a nursing home and other community services. Its promoters defend the initiative as an expression of religious freedom, allowing Muslims to live according to their beliefs in a safe and cohesive environment.

However, the concept of a community governed by Sharia generates concerns about its application's scope and potential conflict with state and federal laws. There are fears that this will pave the way for a parallel governance model that excludes those who do not follow the dominant religion.

Yasir Qadhi and his influence on the project.

One of the most controversial aspects of EPIC City is its close relationship with Yasir Qadhi, who plays a key role in its promotion. Qadhi was an influential figure within the English-speaking Salafist movement, a current of Islam that advocates a strict return to the religion's original teachings and which, in its most radical interpretations, has served as the ideological basis for extremist movements.

Although in his book "Understanding Salafism" he tries to distance himself from this movement, his past and his discourse continue to generate concern. His constant criticism of Israel and his rhetoric on geopolitical issues have been singled out as problematic, especially for his recent publication in which he celebrated the ruling of the International Court of Justice that labeled Israel an "occupying state." These statements have been seen as part of a narrative that, in certain quarters, has served to justify antisemitism and violence.

Qadhi's influence on EPIC City and his ideological background raise questions about the true nature of the project: is it simply a religious community or does it seek to establish a model of governance based on Islamic principles that could clash with the U.S. legal and cultural structure?